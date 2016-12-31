SUPCO Rejects Sowell's Request To Reconsider Earlier Ruling

The Ohio Supreme Court will not reconsider the death penalty appeal of a Cleveland man convicted of killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home.

The court has refused a defense request to reconsider its December 8 decision upholding the 2011 conviction and death sentence of Anthony Sowell based on what attorneys called the trial judge's improper closing of a pre-trial hearing. The hearing involved the admissibility of Sowell's videotaped police interrogation of more than 11 hours. The judge ultimately allowed the use of the video, and most of it was played during Sowell's trial. Sowell could still file federal appeals.