WCBE

SUPCO Rejects Sowell's Request To Reconsider Earlier Ruling

By 11 minutes ago

Anthony Sowell
Credit wikipedia

The Ohio Supreme Court will not reconsider the death penalty appeal of a Cleveland man convicted of killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home.

The court has refused a defense request to reconsider its December 8 decision upholding the 2011 conviction and death sentence of Anthony Sowell based on what attorneys called the trial judge's improper closing of a pre-trial hearing. The hearing involved the admissibility of Sowell's videotaped police interrogation of more than 11 hours. The judge ultimately allowed the use of the video, and most of it was played during Sowell's trial. Sowell could still file federal appeals.

Tags: 
Anthony Sowell

Related Content

SUPCO Upholds Conviction, Sentence For Serial Killer

By Dec 9, 2016
wikipedia

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence of a convicted serial killer.

Boosting Efforts To Find Missing Persons

By May 17, 2013

Cleveland police and Cuayhoga County officials are launching a new initiative to find missing persons.

Convicted Serial Killer Seeks New Trial

By & Sep 28, 2012

The Cleveland man sentenced to death for killing 11 women whose remains were found in and around his home wants his conviction overturned.