WCBE

SUPCO Resolves Conflcts Over State Synthetic Drug Laws

By 30 minutes ago

Bath Salts
Credit drugabuse.gov

The Ohio Supreme Court has resolved a conflict over laws meant to outlaw bath salts or synthetic marijuana.

At issue were conflicting appeals court rulings about the timing of such laws. In one case, the 12th Ohio District Court of Appeals rejected a gas station owner's argument the drugs he was convicted of selling in early 2012 weren't made illegal until December of that year. In another case, the 10th Ohio District Court of Appeals sided with a Columbus shop owner by concluding certain drugs weren't illegal because lawmakers created confusion in a bill that took effect in 2011.

Tags: 
Synthetic Drugs
Synthetic Marijuana
Bath Salts
Ohio Supreme Court
10th Ohio District Court of Appeals
12th Ohio District Court of Appeals

