SUPCO Statement Says O'Neill Has Recused Himself From Future Cases

Democratic Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill has recused himself from all future cases.

The court issued a statement Friday that says the Democratic gubernatorial candidate has filed "a blanket notice" of recusal. Questions about potential ethical conflicts arose after O'Neill formally announced his bid this past Sunday. The statement says Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor will appoint judges from state courts of appeals to sit in place of O'Neill. The 70-year-old O'Neill is required to step down when his term ends in January 2019 because of age limits.