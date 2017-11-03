WCBE

SUPCO Statement Says O'Neill Has Recused Himself From Future Cases

By 8 minutes ago

William O'Neill
Credit supremecourt.ohio.gov

Democratic Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill has recused himself from all future cases.

The court issued a statement Friday that says the Democratic gubernatorial candidate has filed "a blanket notice" of recusal. Questions about potential ethical conflicts arose after O'Neill formally announced his bid this past Sunday. The statement says Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor will appoint judges from state courts of appeals to sit in place of O'Neill. The 70-year-old O'Neill is required to step down when his term ends in January 2019 because of age limits.

Tags: 
William O'Neill
2018 Gubernatorial Race
Ohio Supreme Court

Related Content

Will O'Neill's Entry Into Gubernatorial Race Prompt Cordray To Run?

By Oct 31, 2017
supremecourt.ohio.gov

Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill’s declared intention to run for governor has some wondering how that will affect the other four people in the Democratic primary.

O'Neill Says He Will Run For Governor If Cordray Does Not

By & Oct 30, 2017
supremecourt.ohio.gov

Democratic Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill has announced he will run for governor next year.

SUPCO Justice Says Legalize Marijuana

By May 21, 2017
supremecourt.ohio.gov

Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill says it's time for the state to decriminalize marijuana.

DeWine Urges Drugmakers Named In State Lawsuit To Participate In Settlement Talks

By & Oct 31, 2017

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is asking the five drug makers he is suing for their alleged role in the state's opioid crisis to begin immediate settlement talks.

Renacci Got Campaign Help From Pro-Trump Group

By Oct 24, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Some of Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci's recent attacks against Secretary of State Jon Husted in the four-way GOP gubernatorial contest were coordinated through a private entity called Citizens for Trump.

GOP Gubernatorial Candidates Blast Kasich

By Oct 9, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

 The four Republican gubernatorial candidates sat down for separate twenty-minute interviews last night in a Columbus church before a crowd of more than 500 people.