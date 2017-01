The U.S. Supreme Court has declined without comment to hear a long-running ballot access lawsuit filed by Ohio's Libertarian Party.

It's a victory for Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted and voter Greg Felsoci, sued by Libertarians for their roles in disqualifying a gubernatorial candidate from the 2014 ballot. The suit claimed they were part of a scheme to selectively enforce Ohio election law to help Governor John Kasich's re-election bid.