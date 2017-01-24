WCBE

Survey: Many Ohio Colleges And Universities Won't Allow Concealed Weapons On Campus

Credit statenews.org

Officials at some public and private colleges in Ohio won't take action on a new state law allowing permit holders to carry a concealed firearm on campus.

Under the bill signed by Republican Governor John Kasich last December, firearms are allowed only if a college's board of trustees agrees to allow concealed carry on campus. A Cleveland.com  survey of every private and two-year college in northeast Ohio and every public university in the state found officials at several schools don't plan to take further action. The law that takes effect March 19 maintains the current prohibition preventing concealed handguns on any property owned or leased by a public or private higher education institution unless it's locked in a motor vehicle.

Concealed Weapons

