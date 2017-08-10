Survey Shows Disabled Ohioans Have Problems Accessing Public Transportation

A survey commissioned by the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council shows more than half of respondents lack timely access public transportation services.

Jim Letizia reports.

The survey of 534 people with disabilities, groups that serve them and transportation providers shows many disabled people cannot use a vehicle, lack access to ride sharing, and cannot pay for rides with Medicaid. The survey also shows a majority of respondantshave to wait at least 30 minutes for a public bus, and most cannot read a bus schedule. The Council says the survey shows a need to better educate the disabled in using public transportation. The Council also says such barriers to disabled people being more active differ in rural and urban areas. The survey conducted in 63 of Ohio's 88 counties had the highest number of respondants in Franklin and Hamilton counties. More information is available on the Council's website.