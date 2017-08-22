Suspect In County Judge's Shooting Was Father Of A Convicted Steubenville H.S. Football Player

Records show a Jefferson County Judge shot and wounded outside his courthouse Monday was overseeing a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the suspected shooter.

Nathaniel Richmond was fatally shot by the judge's bailiff during the altercation. Joseph Bruzzese Junior also fired shots. He underwent emergency surgery at a Pittsburgh hospital after the shooting and is expected to survive. Richmond was the father of a Steubenville High School football player convicted of rape in 2013. He filed the lawsuit against the Jefferson County Metropolitan Housing Authority in April.