Suspect In County Judge's Shooting Was Father Of A Convicted Steubenville H.S. Football Player

Nathaniel Richmond in court in 2013
Records show a Jefferson County Judge shot and wounded outside his courthouse Monday was overseeing a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the suspected shooter.

Nathaniel Richmond was fatally shot by the judge's bailiff during the altercation. Joseph Bruzzese Junior also fired shots. He underwent emergency surgery at a Pittsburgh hospital after the shooting and is expected to survive. Richmond was the father of a Steubenville High School football player convicted of rape in 2013. He filed the lawsuit against the Jefferson County Metropolitan Housing Authority in April.

Ma'Lik Richmond
Joseph Bruzzese Junior
Nathaniel Richmond
Jefferson County

