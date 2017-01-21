Suspect In Custody In Champaign County School Shooting

Champaign County Sheriff's deputies say staff at West Liberty High School, where a student was shot Friday morning, overpowered the armed student shooter and prevented what could have been a far worse situation.

Deputies say the shooter's intent was to harm more people. 16-year-old Logan Cole is hospitalized in Columbus in critical but stable condition. A 17-year-old student has been arrested and charged with a delinquency count of felonious assault. Deputies have declined to release the male suspect's name. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.