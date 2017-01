Charges are pending against the suspect in a shooting and standoff with Columbus police SWAT officers yesterday.

Police say 29-year-old Jamie Broom Junior barricaded himself inside a Gault Street home with a gun for several hours. Broom was wanted for felonious assault, accused of shooting two people on Monday night. Portions of nearby I-70 east and I-71 north were closed to prevent motorists from being in the line of fire.