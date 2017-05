A Columbus man has pleaded guilty to shooting and wounding two teens following a Linden Mckinley High School football game last fall.

Sentencing is scheduled June 27 for 20-year-old Malyk Dumas, who prosecutors say shot a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl on Kohr Place. Police say Dumas went to a hospital for treatment of a leg wound, claiming he was injured in the same attack.