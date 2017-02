A Franklin County judge has ordered the registered sex offender charged in the kidnapping, rape and slaying of an Ohio State University student be held without bond.

29-year-old Brian Golsby faces multiple charges in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes last week at Scioto Grove Metro Park. Prosecutors say they will purse the death penalty. Calling hours will be held this afternoon in Maumee with a funeral scheduled for Wednesday morning.