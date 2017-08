The Lima man convicted for his role in a November robbery and shooting in Logan County has been sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Zacharia Huddleston is one of five people who broke into the Zanesfield home of 45-year-old Jeffrey Brentlinger and killed him on Thanksgiving Day. The trigger man, 22-year-old Marquevous Watkins, was previously senetenced to life in prison. Cases against the other alleged accomplices are pending.