Suspects In Double Murder Near Yellow Springs Arrested

Bonds are set at 750 thousand dollars each for two brothers charged in the mid-January double fatal shooting near Yellow Springs.

25-year-old Dustin Merrick is charged with two counts of aggravated murder. 24-year-old Bret Merrick is charged with two counts of complicity to aggravated murder, two counts of complicity to aggravated burglary and a felonious assault count. 44-year-old William Brown and 63-year-old Sherri Mendenhall were found dead at an East Enon Road home. Authorities have not released a motive.