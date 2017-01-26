WCBE

Suspects In Double Murder Near Yellow Springs Arrested

By & 47 minutes ago

Dustin Merrick
Credit Greene County Sheriff's Office

Bonds are set at 750 thousand dollars each for two brothers charged in the mid-January double fatal shooting near Yellow Springs.

25-year-old Dustin Merrick is charged with two counts of aggravated murder. 24-year-old Bret Merrick is charged with two counts of complicity to aggravated murder, two counts of complicity to aggravated burglary and a felonious assault count. 44-year-old William Brown and 63-year-old Sherri Mendenhall were found dead at an East Enon Road home. Authorities have not released a motive.

Bret Merrick
Credit Greene County Sheriff's Office

Tags: 
William Brown
Bret Merrick
Dustin Merrick
Sherri Mendenhall
Yellow Springs Police

Related Content

Victims In Weekend Double Murder In Yellow Springs Identified

By & Jan 17, 2017

Yellow Springs police have identified the victims of a weekend double murder.