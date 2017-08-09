WCBE

SWACO Offering Grants To Reduce Landfill Waste

By 15 minutes ago

The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio is offering some organizations grants in exchange for their ideas on ways to reduce the amount of trash going into the landfill.

Jim Letizia reports.

SWACO's Community Waste Reduction Grant Program is designed to help Franklin County schools, governments and nonprofit groups fund innovative ideas to encourage recycling and reduce the amount of waste going into the Franklin County Landfill, which is nearing capacity.  In return, SWACO requires recipients to document and measure the impact of their projects, report results and contribute to SWACO's data collection. Grants are competitively awarded and support efforts focused on diverting materials from the landfill through waste reduction & reuse, recycling, organic waste  and food waste diversion, and outreach, education & awareness. SWACO is making 150 thousand dollars available for this year's grant program. Last year, SWACO awarded 89 thousand dollar in grants. Applications are being accepted through September 22nd. Awards will be announced in December.

Tags: 
Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio
Franklin County Landfill
Community Waste Reduction Grant Program

Related Content

Local Organizations Participating In National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

By Apr 28, 2017

Columbus and Franklin County organizations will host sites for this Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take-back Day, collecting unwanted, unneeded and expired medications for disposal.

City Council Bans "Conversion Therapy", Approves Cheaper Contract For Trash Disposal

By Mar 28, 2017
spbc.blog.palmbeachpost.com

It will cost Columbus taxpayers 430 thousand dollars less this year to dump their trash into the Franklin County landfill.

Plastic Bag Reduction And Recycling Program Begins This Weekend

By Sep 30, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

A campaign to reduce the number of plastic bags being dumped in the Franklin County Landfill begins on Saturday. 

SWACO Cancels Contract To Build Separation Facility

By Apr 8, 2016

The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio has canceled its contract with the firm hired to build a 100 million dollar facility that would separate refuse from recyclables.

Council Approves Money For Tourism, The Arts And Refuse Disposal

By Mar 15, 2016
columbus.gov

Columbus City Council last night approved 16 million dollars in contracts to expand the arts and tourism.