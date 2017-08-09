SWACO Offering Grants To Reduce Landfill Waste

The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio is offering some organizations grants in exchange for their ideas on ways to reduce the amount of trash going into the landfill.

Jim Letizia reports.

SWACO's Community Waste Reduction Grant Program is designed to help Franklin County schools, governments and nonprofit groups fund innovative ideas to encourage recycling and reduce the amount of waste going into the Franklin County Landfill, which is nearing capacity. In return, SWACO requires recipients to document and measure the impact of their projects, report results and contribute to SWACO's data collection. Grants are competitively awarded and support efforts focused on diverting materials from the landfill through waste reduction & reuse, recycling, organic waste and food waste diversion, and outreach, education & awareness. SWACO is making 150 thousand dollars available for this year's grant program. Last year, SWACO awarded 89 thousand dollar in grants. Applications are being accepted through September 22nd. Awards will be announced in December.