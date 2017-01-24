Tanker Crash Forces Closure Of Local Freeway Ramp For Several Days

Authorities have released the name of the driver of a tanker killed when his vehicle crashed and burst into flames on the exit ramp from the U.S. 33 bridge to I-270 on the northwest side yesterday.

Dublin police believe Duane Brodman was the only person killed or injured in the crash. The tanker's gasoline cargo spread down the ramp and caught fire. Ohio Department of Transportation Chief Engineer Jim Barna says the bridge of the ramp from eastbound 33 to northbound 270 is damaged and closed to traffic.

Barna says drivers can access I-270 north at Tuttle Crossing.