WCBE

Taylor Enters Gubernatorial Race; Renacci Considers Doing So

By & 9 minutes ago

Jim Renacci, speaking with reporters
Credit Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor has launched her gubernatorial campaign by creating a fundraising committee.

Taylor is one of three Republicans who have started raising money. She is expected to face a contested primary next year against Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted. But a lesser known candidate who might appeal more to the far-right is also considering a run. Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci says he believes there are too many career politicians around the country. The former management company owner says that’s why he joined Congress and why he’s weighing his options on a possible run for governor.

 

Renacci says there’s something enticing about taking up a role in another branch of government.

Renacci: “Anytime you’re an executive it’s different than being in the legislative position especially with 435 people that’s why I’m exploring all options to really be able to decide what’s best for me to be able to move forward and get something done for the people I represent.”

Tags: 
Jim Renacci
Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor
2018 Gubernatorial Race
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine

Related Content

Yost Will Run For Attorney General

By Jan 25, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Republican State Auditor David Yost has announced he's running for attorney general next year.

SUPCO Justice Considering Gubernatorial Run

By Jan 4, 2017
supremecourt.ohio.gov

The lone Democratic statewide office holder says he is considering stepping down from his post at year's end to run for governor. 

Senate Minority Leader Ready For Gubernatorial Run

By Dec 2, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni says he's ready to run for Governor in 2018.

Taylor Flipped And Backed Timken For State GOP Chair

By Jan 11, 2017
governor.ohio.gov

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor backed President-Elect Trump's pick for chair of the state Republican party over the sitting chair, who was supported by Governor John Kasich.

DeWine Enters Gubernatorial Race

By & May 27, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

Republican Ohio Attorney General and former U.S. Senator Mike DeWine has confirmed what political prognosticators have reported for months: he's running for governor.

Taylor Makes Changes After IG Report Found Top Aide Claimed Salon Appointments On Timesheets

By & Nov 27, 2015
kasichforohio.com

Republican Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor says her office has made some of the changes recommended in an Inspector General's report that said a former top aide got paid after claiming that traveling to salon appointments was work.

Report: Lt. Gov. Taylor's Ex-Aide Claimed Salon Time As Work

By Nov 25, 2015

The state's top investigator says he's found reasonable cause of wrongdoing by a former top aide to the Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor and another of her employees.  

Taylor Supports Medicaid Expansion

By & Ohio Public Radio Jul 11, 2013

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor has been an outspoken critic of the federal health care law in the past.

Mandel Again Considering Run For U.S. Senate

By Jan 19, 2016
WCBE Files

Republican State Treasurer Josh Mandel has filed the paperwork to reopen fundraising for a possible U.S. Senate bid in 2018 against Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.

Court Rejects Appeal Of Businessman Convicted In Campaign Donations Case

By Jul 24, 2015
cleveland.com

The Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati has rejected the appeal of the conviction of North Canton businessman Ben Suarez.

Judge Declines To Dismiss Suarez Conviction

By & Associated Press Oct 10, 2014

A federal district judge has refused to dismiss a North Canton telemarketing millionaire's conviction on a witness tampering charge.

Defense Attorneys Want Kasich To Testify During Corruption Trial

By & Associated Press Jun 24, 2014
cleveland.com

Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich is fighting a subpoena to testify for the defense at the federal trial of a businessman accused of using employees and others to funnel illegal campaign contributions to two GOP politicians.

Mandel And Renacci Are Expected To Play Big Roles In The Trial Of An Ohio Businessman

By & M.L. Schultze Jun 2, 2014

The trial of the Northeast Ohio businessman accused of funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars into the political campaigns of Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel and Congressman Jim Renacci gets underway today.