Taylor Enters Gubernatorial Race; Renacci Considers Doing So

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor has launched her gubernatorial campaign by creating a fundraising committee.

Taylor is one of three Republicans who have started raising money. She is expected to face a contested primary next year against Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted. But a lesser known candidate who might appeal more to the far-right is also considering a run. Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci says he believes there are too many career politicians around the country. The former management company owner says that’s why he joined Congress and why he’s weighing his options on a possible run for governor.

Renacci says there’s something enticing about taking up a role in another branch of government.

Renacci: “Anytime you’re an executive it’s different than being in the legislative position especially with 435 people that’s why I’m exploring all options to really be able to decide what’s best for me to be able to move forward and get something done for the people I represent.”