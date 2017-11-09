WCBE

Teamsters Continue Pressuring Cardinal Health

An estimated 75 members of the Teamsters union and their supporters held a candlelight vigil early Wednesday outside of the headquarters of Dublin-based Cardinal Health, hoping to call attention to the drug firm's role in the opioid crisis.

The vigil was held before a shareholders meeting .  The union’s pension fund is a major investor and has been critical of how the company distributed painkillers into hard-hit areas. The union wants to establish an independent committee to investigate the company’s practices. Cardinal is the target of lawsuits by several cities and states. Earlier this week, the firm announced changes in its leadership structure.

Cardinal Health
Teamsters Union
Opioid Overdoses

