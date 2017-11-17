Thanksgiving Day Schedule 2017

Let WCBE Be A Feast For Your Ears!

Thanksgiving Day Schedule

9am: Space Radio -Space Radio is your weekly guide to the universe, featuring the latest news in astronomy, physics, space travel, and discussions on the nature of science and the relationship between science and society. The best part: answers to your questions about space and time!

9:30am: You, Inc Special - Get your Edutainment on! Tools for business and in life to build your most important brand… YOU. Find out how to make a plan for taking charge of your life and how other highly successful individuals utilize these tools in their own lives. Host Ria Greiff, offers you the skills to maximize productivity, boost morale, enhance your relationships and soft skills.

10am: Hilarious World of Depression - The Hilarious World of Depression is a series of frank, moving, and, yes, funny conversations with top comedians who have dealt with this disease, hosted by veteran humorist and public radio host John Moe. Join guests such as Maria Bamford, Paul F. Tompkins, Andy Richter, and Jen Kirkman to learn how they’ve dealt with depression and managed to laugh along the way.

11am: Giving Thanks - With music and stories for Thanksgiving, host John Birge creates a thoughtful, contemporary reflection on the meaning of the holiday. Classical music is the heart and soul of the original Giving Thanks. Between the music, no clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it's a contemporary celebration of the spirit of Gratitude.

12pm-2pm: Turkey Confidential Live - This year we have double the fun with hosts Lynne Rossetto Kasper and Francis Lam tag teaming. This will be Lynne's last Turkey Confidential as she retires at the end of 2017 and turns over the reins to Francis in 2018. Join us as Lynne and Francis take calls and come to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests alike on the biggest cooking day of the year.

2pm: Live Wire: LampedUSA Special - In this special edition of Live Wire, Luke goes backstage during soundcheck for "Lampedusa: Concert for Refugees" to talk to some of the most iconic musicians of our time. Guests include Emmylou Harris, Dave Matthews, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, and Brandi Carlile.