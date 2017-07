A Franklin County grand jury has declined to indict three Columbus police officers in the fatal shooting of a murder suspect who they said fled and then turned toward them with a handgun.

20-year-old Jacquarius Robinson died in the September 30th confrontation with SWAT officers Stephen Galiffo, Anthony Rogers and James Sandford. Police say forensic testing confirmed Robinson's gun had been used in the homicide of 21-year-old Damion Wade.