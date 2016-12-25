WCBE

Three Killed, Child Critical Following Two-Vehicle Wreck On I-270

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies say three people have been killed and a child is in critical condition following a crash on I-270 Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound in Jackson Township lost control and crossed a grass median, entering the westbound lanes. A Honda Civic with three occupants then hit the vehicle. The SUV driver, 38-year-old Loren Colombini of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Honda's driver and a front passenger, 39-year-old James Music, and 41-year-old Suni Music, both of Columbus, were pronounced dead at a hospital. A child in the backseat, 8-year-old Mylee Music of Columbus, is in critical condition at a hospital. Authorities say alcohol and/or drugs may have played a part in the crash.
 

