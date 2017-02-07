Three People Shot At Local Townhome Complex By Jim Letizia • 5 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Credit apartmentfinder.com Columbus police say three people were shot and wounded last night at the Skyview Townhomes complex on East Morrill Avenue. The victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police have released no other information. Tags: Morrill AvenueTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Columbus Police Shoot Alleged Robbery Suspect By Jim Letizia • Jan 15, 2016 Google Maps Columbus police officials say officers shot and wounded a robbery suspect last night.