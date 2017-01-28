Toledo Father, Son Sentenced In Child Kidnapping And Rape Case

A judge has sentenced a Toledo father and son to life in prison after a Lucas County jury on Friday convicted them of repeatedly shackling a teen relative in their basement and raping her and another girl who lived with them.

54-year-old Timothy and 28-year-old Esten Ciboro were convicted on charges of rape, kidnapping and child endangering. The oldest girl, who is now 14, testified she was sexually abused many times by her stepfather and stepbrother before she hid a spare key to unlock her handcuffs and escape the home last May. The Ciboros chained her by her ankle to a support beam, fed her scraps of old or spoiled food and forced her to use a bucket filled with ammonia as her toilet, according to court documents.

