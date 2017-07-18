Trasmitter Update

(Update 7/18/2017): Due to several delays and continued equipment issues, WCBE will remain on low power through Wednesday, July 19th.

In a few days, we hope to be broadcasting at 300 watts, with which our signal should carry out to the I-270 corridor. Meanwhile, several of the transmitter components have been ordered and will hopefully be installed on Friday. Thank you for your continued patience through this challenging process. Listeners can still listen to 90.5 on wcbe.org, or via your favorite streaming app.