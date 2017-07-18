WCBE

Trasmitter Update

(Update 7/18/2017): Due to several delays and continued equipment issues, WCBE will remain on low power through Wednesday, July 19th. 

In a few days, we hope to be broadcasting at 300 watts, with which our signal should carry out to the I-270 corridor. Meanwhile, several of the transmitter components have been ordered and will hopefully be installed on Friday. Thank you for your continued patience through this challenging process. Listeners can still listen to 90.5 on wcbe.org, or via your favorite streaming app.

WCBE Transmitter Damaged By Lightning Strike

By Jul 11, 2017
WCBE files

WCBE is off the air due to lightning that struck our transmitter at Leveque Tower early Tuesday morning.

Please Donate To The WCBE Emergency Transmitter Fund

By Chelsea Wintzer Jul 12, 2017

National Geographic says the odds of being struck by lighting in the U.S. are 1 in 700,000. We know what you’re thinking: what does this have to do with WCBE?