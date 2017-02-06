WCBE

Treasurer Backs Sanctuary City Ban; Mayors Fire Back

By Andy Chow (Ohio Public Radio) and Alison Holm 25 minutes ago

 


Cincinnati and Columbus are the latest to adopt policies that stray away from enforcing immigration laws, essentially making them so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants and refugees. But as Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, one statewide official wants to stop those cities in their tracks.

Republican Treasurer Josh Mandel is throwing his support behind a proposed bill in the House that bans local governments from declaring themselves “sanctuary cities.” Mandel says this can prevent acts of terror.

 

"It’s been the exact pattern in cities throughout Europe and what we’re trying to do here is keep cities in Ohio and cities in America safe from radical Islamists.”

 

Mandel, who’s running for U.S. Senate, listed examples of violent crimes perpetrated by undocumented immigrants.

 

But none were acts of terror and citizenship status wasn’t listed as a motivation for any of the crimes. There's no word on whether the bill is a priority for Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. 

 

Some Ohio mayors are striking back at Mandel's assertions.  In a written statement Cincinnati Democratic Mayor John Cranley called Mandel’s argument a straw man for his political ambitions and said he’s demonizing refugees in the process.  Through a spokesperson, Columbus Democratic Mayor Andrew Ginther asserted his executive directive last week that police will not detain people solely based on the immigration status *is* in keeping with federal law.  And added "Regardless of one's views on immigration, it is reprehensible to use Ohio criminal law in an attempt to shut down differing opinions on this issue." 

Tags: 
sanctuary city
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther
Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel

Related Content

Cincinnati Mayor's Sanctuary City Declaration Drawing Opposition

By Feb 1, 2017
cincinnati-oh.gov

Three Ohio Republicans are challenging Democratic Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley's designation of the queen city as a "sanctuary city." 

Cincinnati Becomes "Sanctuary City"; Columbus Contemplates Following Suit

By , & Jan 31, 2017
WCBE Files

Columbus City officials yesterday responded to executive orders from President Trump banning refugees and immigrants from some countries with a majority Muslim population.