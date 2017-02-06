Treasurer Backs Sanctuary City Ban; Mayors Fire Back

Cincinnati and Columbus are the latest to adopt policies that stray away from enforcing immigration laws, essentially making them so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants and refugees. But as Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, one statewide official wants to stop those cities in their tracks.

Republican Treasurer Josh Mandel is throwing his support behind a proposed bill in the House that bans local governments from declaring themselves “sanctuary cities.” Mandel says this can prevent acts of terror.

"It’s been the exact pattern in cities throughout Europe and what we’re trying to do here is keep cities in Ohio and cities in America safe from radical Islamists.”

Mandel, who’s running for U.S. Senate, listed examples of violent crimes perpetrated by undocumented immigrants.

But none were acts of terror and citizenship status wasn’t listed as a motivation for any of the crimes. There's no word on whether the bill is a priority for Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger.

Some Ohio mayors are striking back at Mandel's assertions. In a written statement Cincinnati Democratic Mayor John Cranley called Mandel’s argument a straw man for his political ambitions and said he’s demonizing refugees in the process. Through a spokesperson, Columbus Democratic Mayor Andrew Ginther asserted his executive directive last week that police will not detain people solely based on the immigration status *is* in keeping with federal law. And added "Regardless of one's views on immigration, it is reprehensible to use Ohio criminal law in an attempt to shut down differing opinions on this issue."