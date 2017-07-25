Tri-C JazzFest 2017

WCBE listeners and friends:

For the second year in a row, WCBE Jazz Sunday Co-Host Jack Marchbanks was called to the North Coast (i.e. Cleveland) to help emcee the Tri-C JazzFest. This annual feast of fine jazz is produced by the Cuyahoga Community College's performing arts team and is presented in the beautiful theater venues of downtown Cleveland's famous Playhouse Square.

The 2017 Tri-C JazzFest, held Thursday June 22nd through Saturday June 24th was the best attended and most successful yet. Headlining artists included Dianne Reeves, Chris Botti, Norman Brown, Boney James, Terence Blanchard, Kenny Barron, Ravi Coltrane and the dynamic young composer-saxophonist, Los Angeles native Kamasi Washington.

Our Jack Marchbanks had the privilege of introducing Jane Bunnett and the sizzling all-woman Afro-Cuban band Maqueque and next brought out world-renowned clarinetist Anat Cohen.

Mark you calendars for late June 2018. The Tri-C JazzFest is now a destination event, drawing jazz lovers from throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Be there...you'll likely see Jack!