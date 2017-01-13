WCBE

Trial Date Set For Springfield Teen Charged With Killing His Younger Brother

Nicholas Starling
A Clark County Judge has scheduled a February 9 hearing to determine whether a Springfield teen accused of killing his brother after an argument over Halloween candy will be tried as an adult.

16-year-old Nicholas Starling has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a delinquency count of aggravated murder. He has also pleaded not guilty to a tampering with evidence charge in the October 31 death of 14-year-old Harley Starling.  Prosecutors say the teen beat his brother with a baseball bat and then stabbed him. The Ohio Supreme Court recently ruled automatically transferring certain juvenile cases to adult court is unconstitutional.

