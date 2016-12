The Cleveland Indians have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

The deal is for three years and 60 million dollars, with an option for a fourth year at 20 million dollars or a 5 million dollar buyout. The deal is pending a physical. The 33-year-old first baseman and designated hitter had 42 home runs and an American Leauge high 127 RBI last season for Toronto. Encarnacion broke into the big leagues in 2005 with the Cincinnati Reds.