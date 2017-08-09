Triple-Shootings Suspect Enters Insanity Plea

The Highland County man arrested in Galloway for the deaths of two people, shooting and wounding another man, then pistol-whipping two other people has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

31-year-old Jeffrey Holsinger is being held on 2 million dollars bond pending another court appearance on September 13. Sheriff's investigators say Holsinger pistol-whipped, tied up and robbed, Steven Mottie Senior at his Greenfield home on July 4th. 35-year-old Steven Mottie Junior and 79-year-old Paul Robertson were found dead in their homes. Robertson's friend, 67-year-old Dawn Wilson, was severely beaten. 23-year-old Jessie Lytle, was kidnapped and shot and dumped along a Ross Country road. Lytle was treated at a local hospital. Investigators say Holsinger was on parole after being released last August from the Ross Correctional Institution. Authorities suspect robbery was the motive.