Triple-Shootings Suspect Enters Insanity Plea

Jeffrey Holsinger
Credit Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

The Highland County man arrested in Galloway for the deaths of two people, shooting and wounding another man, then pistol-whipping two other people has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

31-year-old Jeffrey Holsinger is being held on 2 million dollars bond pending another court appearance on September 13. Sheriff's investigators say Holsinger pistol-whipped, tied up and robbed, Steven Mottie Senior at his Greenfield home on July 4th. 35-year-old Steven Mottie Junior and 79-year-old Paul Robertson were found dead in their homes. Robertson's friend, 67-year-old Dawn Wilson, was severely beaten. 23-year-old Jessie Lytle, was kidnapped and shot and dumped along a Ross Country road. Lytle was treated at a local hospital. Investigators say Holsinger was on parole after being released last August from the Ross Correctional Institution. Authorities suspect robbery was the motive.

