Troubled Allen County Sheriff Resigning

Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish is resigning at the end of January amid a series of personal and legal problems.

Crish's decision comes months after the FBI searched his office amid an unspecified pending investigation and he acknowledged receiving treatment for a gambling addiction. He also faces several lawsuits alleging loans weren't repaid. His attorney says Crish felt it was best to retire and to focus on his treatment, on repaying people to whom he owes money and on defending against other false claims of unpaid loans. He has not been charged in the FBI investigation.