Trump Apparently Doesn't Know The Chevy Cruze Is Made In Ohio

2016 Chevy Cruze
Credit chevrolet.com

In another tweet targeting a U.S. company, President-elect Trump is threatening to tax  General Motors for importing compact cars to the U.S. from Mexico.

But GM makes the vast majority of compact Chevrolet Cruzes in Lordstown. Trump tweeted early Tuesday that GM is sending Mexican-made Cruzes to the U.S. tax-free. He told GM to stop or pay a big border tax. GM saw the tweet and is formulating a response. Last year Trump threatened to tax Ford, which plans to shift production of the compact Focus to Mexico. Jobs at the U.S. factory that makes Focuses would be preserved because the plant would get a new pickup and SUV.

