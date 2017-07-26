WCBE

Trump Holds Campaign-Style Rally In Youngstown

President Trump told attendees of a campaign-style rally in Youngstown last night he is working with two Republican U.S. Senators to create a new immigration system.

Trump is endorsing legislation introduced by Tom Cotton and David Perdue putting new limits on legal immigration. The president says it would create a merit-based system that protects workers and the economy.

Trump also touted his administration's approach to illegal immigration and illegal gangs. He insisted a massive wall on the U.S.-Mexico border will be built, but did not say how it would be funded.

He also watched as a protester was removed from the rally.

Trump also praised the U.S Senate for taking a step to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. But late last night, the Senate voted to block a wide-ranging bill replacing the ACA with a more restrictive GOP substitute sponsored by majority leader Mitch McConnell. Nine Republicans voted no, including Ohio's Rob Portman.

