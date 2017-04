Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened last night on the southeast side.

Police say 32-year-old Jeannot Mendy was shot and killed inside of a garage on Lowridge Drive. Police are searching for a motive and suspects. Police are also investigating a shooting last night near Wrexahm Park on the west side. Police say 26-year-old Alonzo Edwards was killed at a home on Belvidere Avenue. These mark the 40th and 41st homicides in Columbus this year.