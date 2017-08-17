WCBE

Two Ohio CEOs Leave Trump's Business Panels

Credit npr.org

Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove and North Canton-based Timken Steel CEO Richard Kyle say they will no longer be serving on President Trump’s economic advisory panels.

Annie Wu of member station WCPN in Cleveland reports.

Kyle served on the President’s Manufacturing Council and Cosgrove on the Strategic and Policy Forum.  The president tweeted Wednesday he’s ending both groups.  But the Forum CEOs had agreed to disband during a conference call earlier in the day.
 
Members of both panels had been under public pressure to resign following President Trump’s statements blaming “many sides” for the violence in Charlottesville this past weekend.
 
A joint statement from the CEOs who sat on the President’s Strategic Forum said the debate over participation in the group had become – quote -- “a distraction” from the economic policy initiatives they were tasked to address.  
 
The statement also said racism and violence have “no place” in America – a reference to the white nationalist march that led to a counter-protester being killed. Neither Cosgrove nor Kyle issued individual statements.

President's Manufacturing Council
Strategic and Policy Forum
Toby Cosgrove
Richard Kyle
Timkin Steel
Cleveland Clinic

