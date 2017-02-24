Two People Found Dead In West Side Home By Jim Letizia • 50 seconds ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Columbus police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people on the west side. Officers found the bodies of 31-year-old Marie Stramp and 56-year-old Sidney Campbell inside a Whitethorne Avenue home. No other details have been released. Tags: Marie StrampSidney CampbellWhitethorne AvenueTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Police Kill Local Man Who Allegedly Was Armed And Fleeing Arrest By Associated Press • Feb 8, 2016 Columbus Division of Police Columbus Police officials say officers shot and killed an armed man who was fleeing and refused to drop his gun.