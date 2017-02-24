WCBE

Two People Found Dead In West Side Home

By

Columbus police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people on the west side. 

Officers found the bodies of  31-year-old Marie Stramp and 56-year-old Sidney Campbell inside a Whitethorne Avenue home. No other details have been released.

