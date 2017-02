Two members of the Short North Posse gang have been sentenced to prison time for a drug-related robbery and murder in Zanesville.

33-year-old Shane McCuen was killed in 2008. 29-year-old DeShawn Smith will serve 30 years in prison. 34-year-old Lance Reynolds will serve 35 years. Prosecutors say Reynolds planned the robbery and shot the victim. Smith was with the group that robbed McCuen, and planned a robbery in Columbus that resulted in the death of 31-year-old Quincy Battle in 2010.