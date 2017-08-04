Two Studies Of RNC's Economic Impact Give Different Results

Economic impact studies sought by the Host Committee for last summer's Republican National Convention in Cleveland have reached differing conclusions about the short term impact.

A study by Tourism Economics says 48 thousand visitors spent 110 million dollars, with a total economic impact of 188 million. Cleveland State University researchers say 44 thousand visitors spent 67 million dollars with a total impact of 142 million. Officials disagree with CSU's numbers, saying Tourism Economics has studied previous conventions.