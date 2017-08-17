WCBE

Tyre King Family Attorneys Denounce Police Investigation Into Death

 The lawyers for the family of a black 13-year-old Columbus boy shot by white police officers last year are criticizing the police investigation of the shooting.

Attorneys Sean Walton and Chanda Brown call the investigation minimal and incomplete.  The attorneys said Thursday the Columbus Division of Police was either unable or unwilling to hold officer Bryan Mason accountable for the September shooting of Tyre King.  The attorneys commented following the release of the full investigative file on the shooting this week.    They say witnesses tell a different story of that night and they continue to investigate.  Records show Mason shot the boy as he pulled a gun from his pants, fearing he was facing a gunfight.   A grand jury cleared Mason earlier this year.  

