WCBE

Tyree King Family Attorneys Denounce Police Investigation Into Death

By 10 seconds ago

 The lawyers for the family of a 13-year-old Ohio boy shot by police last year are criticizing the police investigation of the shooting.

Attorneys Sean Walton and Chanda Brown call the investigation minimal and incomplete.  The attorneys said Thursday the Columbus Police Department was either unable or unwilling to hold officer Bryan Mason accountable for the September shooting of Tyre King.  The attorneys commented following the release of the full investigative file on the shooting this week.    They say witnesses tell a different story of that night and they continue to investigate.  Records show Mason shot the boy as he pulled a gun from his pants, fearing he was facing a gunfight.   A grand jury cleared Mason earlier this year.  

Tags: 
Tyree King
police shooting
Columbus Police Division

Related Content

Columbus Settles Lawsuit By Family Of 4-year-old Shot By Cop

By Sep 13, 2016
miseeharris.com

Columbus City Council last night approved a 780 thousand dollar settlement with the family of a 4-year-old girl severely wounded when she was shot by a police officer in June of last year. 

Henry Green Autopsy Report Released

By Aug 17, 2016
Family photo via Columbus Division of Police

An autopsy report shows the man killed by Columbus police in June was shot by officers seven times.

Columbus Police Kill Alleged Robbery Suspect

By Feb 15, 2017

Columbus police officials say officers investigating a double-stabbing last night were forced to open fire on a suspect in the 400 block of South Powell Avenue. 