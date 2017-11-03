UC Professor Apologizes For His Response To Muslim Student's Claims About Trump

A University of Cincinnati music professor is apologizing for his responses to a Muslim student who said Donald Trump's presidency hurt her family. and who talked about celebrating freedom and diversity.

Clifford Adams says he is "deeply sorry" for hurting feelings and offending people with recent comments he says made him come across as a religious bigot. He says he intended to have a lively, provocative, scholarly argument and didn't expect the discussion to go outside his class. His comments cited Islamic terrorist attacks and said Muslim females are safer in America than in any Middle Eastern county, asking "how dare" she complain. The university says its investigation continues.