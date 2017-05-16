UC Professor Maps U.S. Racial Makeup

A University of Cincinnati astrophysicist has created maps showing the racial makeup of the United States.

The maps use U.S. Census Bureau data going back to 1990 – and NASA maps from space. Professor Tomasz Stepinski says the maps show white neighborhoods are becoming more diverse, while new neighborhoods of predominantly Hispanic- and Asian-Americans pop up. African-American neighborhoods remain relatively unchanged. Overall, he says, it's clear segregation still exists.

The maps are meant to be a sociological tool. Stepinski's largely computational data make him stand out among sociologists, who aren't necessarily trained to think in mathematical terms. But Stepinski says academic disciplines can benefit from a pair of fresh eyes.

Stepinski hopes the maps will help improve the 2020 U.S. Census. The maps are available on the University of Cincinnati's website.