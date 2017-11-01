UC Reviewing Professor's Response To Muslim Student's Claims About Trump

The University of Cincinnati is reviewing a music professor's responses to a Middle Eastern Muslim student who wrote in a class assignment Donald Trump's presidency negatively affected her family.

Clifford Adams' written replies on the assignment included: "Review this list of Islamic terrorist attacks and then tell me about your hurt feelings." Another note said: "Muslim females are safer in America than in any Middle Eastern country. How dare you complain while enjoying our protection!" Adams says he wasn't aware another student posted a photo of his remarks on social media, and can't comment because he hadn't seen the post.