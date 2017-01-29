WCBE

UC Student Group Wants School To Do More For Sexual Assault Survivors

Students for Survivors, a student-led activist group, staged a sit-in on December 8, 2016 at the University of Cincinnati to challenge administration to improve services for sexual assault survivors
Credit Grace Cunningham/cincinnati.com

A group led by survivors of sexual assault is pressing the University of Cincinnati to provide greater support.

The group called "Students for Survivors" sent a list of demands in November that included calls to update the policy on sex offenses with adequate and correct information, create an accessible website with resources available to survivors and hire a full-time Title IX Coordinator and staff. The school in December said it hired four new Title IX staff members in the fall. The school also has updated its website to reflect current support services offered to survivors. The U.S. Department of Education is investigating UC for allegations it failed "to properly and equitably respond" to incidents of sexual violence it knew about.

