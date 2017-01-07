Urbana School Building Evacuated Due To Carbon Monoxide Leak

Urbana fire officials says some students and staff members were treated for symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning at the Urbana City Schools building that houses the district's junior and senior high schools.

Fire Chief Mark Keller says there was a problem with the heating system. He says the high levels of the odorless gas resulted from a leak in a boiler. Officials evacuated the building and classes were dismissed. Keller says at least 12 students were transported to hospitals to be checked. There were no serious injuries.