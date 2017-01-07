WCBE

Urbana School Building Evacuated Due To Carbon Monoxide Leak

By 26 minutes ago

Medics from around Champaign County respond to Urbana High School for carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning
Credit whio.com

Urbana fire officials says some students and staff members were treated for symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning at the Urbana City Schools building that houses the district's junior and senior high schools.

Fire Chief Mark Keller says there was a problem with the heating system. He says the high levels of the odorless gas resulted from a leak in a boiler. Officials evacuated the building and classes were dismissed. Keller says at least 12 students were transported to hospitals to be checked. There were no serious injuries.

Tags: 
Urbana High School
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Related Content

Urbana Teen Allegedly Threatens School

By Jan 15, 2013

An Urbana teenager is facing a felony charge for allegedly making a threat against her school on Monday.

Ten Bryden Place Residents, Staffers Hospitalized For Carbon Monoxide Exposure

By Dec 14, 2016
embassyhealthcare.net

Ten people were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning after a gas leak at a nursing home on the near east side last evening.