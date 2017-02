The Ohio Attorney General's office has certified a petition seeking to amend Ohio's constitution to give crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused.

The next stop for the victims' rights proposal is the Ohio Ballot Board. The proposal backers hope to place on the November ballot requires crime victims be notified of all court proceedings and be heard at each step along the way. It also gives victims input on plea deals and declares full and timely restitution is a right.