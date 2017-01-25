Victims' Rights Amendment Proposed For November Ballot

Victims' rights advocates are proposing a state constitutional amendment giving crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused.

The proposal for the November ballot requires victims be notified of all court proceedings and be heard at each step along the way. It would also give victims input on plea deal and declare full and timely restitution is a right. The amendment, dubbed Marsy's Law for Ohio, is named for a California woman killed in 1983 by her ex-boyfriend after he was released from jail without her being notified. The Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center has submitted a summary of the amendment and 25 hundred petition signatures to the Attorney General's Office, which must approve petition language.