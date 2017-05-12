WCBE

Video Shows Ohio Boy Who Took His Own Life Was First Injured By School Bully

By & 46 minutes ago

Gabriel Taye
Credit wlwt.com

Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Cincinnati boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he took his own life last January.

The attorneys say a school surveillance video shows Gabriel Taye being thrown against a wall by another child and knocked unconscious. Taye was unconscious for 7 1/2 minutes before an assistant principal and a school nurse came to his aid. The attorneys say school officials told Taye's mother he'd fainted but was alert. They say she only learned of the bullying after attorneys obtained a police investigative file. Cincinnati school officials say police and media have "mischaracterized" events in the video

Tags: 
bullying
Cincinnati Schools

Related Content

Group Founded By Sandy Hook Parents Helping Prevent Ohio School Shootings, Bullying

By Feb 6, 2017
sandyhookpromise.org

One of the ways Ohio schools and youth groups are combating gun violence and bullying is through free programs offered by an organization founded by the parents of the more than 20 children slain in the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings of 2012.

Teachers Say Harsh Tone Of Presidential Campaign Is Affecting Kids

By Oct 11, 2016
wordwatchers.wordpress.com

Some teachers say the negative tone of the 2016 presidential campaign is beginning to take a toll on their students. 

Student Allegedly Threatened To Open Fire At Hilliard Davidson High School

By Oct 12, 2016
Hilliard Police

A Hilliard Davidson High School student has been arrested on charges of plotting a shooting at the school. 

State Launches Program To Help People In Stressful Situations

By Sep 30, 2016

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has launched a system allowing people in stressful situations to text counselors for help, day or night.

Ohio Principal Named In Bullying Lawsuit Announces Resignation

By May 20, 2016
Fairfield City Schools

A school principal in Fairfield who is named in a federal bullying lawsuit over a student's suicide is leaving his job.