Video Shows Ohio Boy Who Took His Own Life Was First Injured By School Bully

Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Cincinnati boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he took his own life last January.

The attorneys say a school surveillance video shows Gabriel Taye being thrown against a wall by another child and knocked unconscious. Taye was unconscious for 7 1/2 minutes before an assistant principal and a school nurse came to his aid. The attorneys say school officials told Taye's mother he'd fainted but was alert. They say she only learned of the bullying after attorneys obtained a police investigative file. Cincinnati school officials say police and media have "mischaracterized" events in the video