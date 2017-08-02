VIP Member Events For August 2017

Lake Street Dive - Thurs. Aug. 10th @ The Newport
Jon Stickley Trio - Thurs. Aug. 10th @ Woodland's Tavern
Dick Dale - Fri. Aug. 11th @ Park Street Saloon
Luke Winslow King - Fri. Aug. 11th @ Rumba Cafe
Waxahatchee - Tues. Aug. 15th @ Park Street Saloon
Stu Larsen - Wed. Aug. 16th @ Rumba Cafe
Corey Dennison Band - Fri. Aug. 18th @ Natalie's
Gov't Mule/Blackberry Smoke - Tues. Aug. 22nd @ Express Live
Danielle Nicole - Tues. Aug. 22nd @ Rumba Cafe
Samantha Fish - Wed. Aug. 30th @ Natalie's
Lake Street Dive - Thurs. Aug. 10th @ The Newport
Jon Stickley Trio - Thurs. Aug. 10th @ Woodland's Tavern
Dick Dale - Fri. Aug. 11th @ Park Street Saloon
Luke Winslow King - Fri. Aug. 11th @ Rumba Cafe
Culture - Fri. Aug. 11th @ Alrosa Villa Davina & The Vagabonda - Sat. Aug. 12th @ Natalie's Will Hoge - Sat. Aug. 12th @ Rumba Cafe
Youssou N'Dour - Sun. Aug. 13th @ Express Live
Waxahatchee - Tues. Aug. 15th @ Park Street Saloon
Stu Larsen - Wed. Aug. 16th @ Rumba Cafe
Corey Dennison Band - Fri. Aug. 18th @ Natalie's
Gov't Mule/Blackberry Smoke - Tues. Aug. 22nd @ Express Live
Current Swell - Tues. Aug. 22nd @ The Basement
Danielle Nicole - Tues. Aug. 22nd @ Rumba Cafe
Samantha Fish - Wed. Aug. 30th @ Natalie's