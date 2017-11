VIP Member Events For November 2017

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors - Wed. Oct. 11th @ The Newport

Spafford - Thurs. Oct. 12th @ A&R Music Bar

Jessica Lea Mayfield - Thurs. Oct. 12th @ Rumba Cafe

My Life With The Thrill Kill Cult - Wed. Oct. 18th @ Skully's

Big Something - Thurs. Oct. 19th @ Woodland's Tavern

Humming House - Fri. Oct. 20th @ Woodland's Tavern

Willie Watson - Sat. Oct. 21st @ The Basement

Wayne Hancock - Sat. Oct. 21st @ Woodland's TavernElizabeth Cook - Mon. Oct. 23rd @ Rumba Cafe