Voters Choose General Election Candidates For Columbus City Council And School Board

By 53 minutes ago

Columbus City Hall
Credit columbus.gov

Three Democratic Columbus City Council incumbents will face two other Democrats and one Republican challenger in November after winning yesterday's primary election.

Incumbents Shannon Hardin, Mitch Brown and Priscilla Tyson will face Jasmine Ayres and Will Petrik from the Yes We Can coalition and Republican Kieran Cartharn. Ayres said they will continue to push to get the big money out of local politics, limit municipal tax breaks, and reform the criminal justice system. Voter turnout in Franklin County was about less than seven percent. Meanwhile, six Democratic candidates for Columbus School Board won yesterday's primary and will square off for three seats this fall. Incumbents Michael Cole, Ramona Reyes and Dominic Paretti will face off against three Yes-We-Can coalition members: Erin Upchurch, Amy Harkins and Abby Vaile.

