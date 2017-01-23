WCBE Broadcast Signal Down

Updated: 2017-01-23 14:48

We've narrowed the issue to our STL line (a special AT&T line that carries the audio from our studios to LeVeque Tower). Paul's at LeVeque now waiting for an AT&T tech; we're trying to get our trouble ticket escalated, too.

Updated: 2017-01-23 14:31

WCBE's broadcast signal, 90.5 FM, is currently down due to a technical outage involving our transmitter line. Our engineer is troubleshooting the issue. Our webstream is still broadcasting at wcbe.org. You can also access our webstream on our homepage, or by using the NPR App, or via TuneIn Radio. Please visit our website and Facebook page for updates. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.